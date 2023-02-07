Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Business

‘Green’ BP is backsliding on climate targets and failing to invest in renewables

Society is apparently calling for more oil... but is that true or is BP simply kowtowing to gas-guzzling shareholders, asks James Moore

Tuesday 07 February 2023 14:46
Comments
<p>BP’s corporate colours are green but does the company’s behaviour pass the eco-test? </p>

BP’s corporate colours are green but does the company’s behaviour pass the eco-test?

(Getty)

So goodbye “greenBP? Was it ever really that way? The oil major, as these companies do, likes to produce a bewildering array of different numbers to describe its profits. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, adjusted profits, underlying profits, good old-fashioned pre-tax profits, they all have one thing in common this time around. They were all huge. The most commonly quoted was “underlying profits”. They came in at a record $28bn (£23bn) over 12 months.

We should probably debate whether quoting a company’s favoured measure, as always seems to happen, is the right thing to do but that’s one for another day. There was a much bigger story in the numbers: BP is dramatically scaling back what had been viewed as one of the most ambitious low-carbon transformation programmes in the industry.

CEO Bernard Looney, with his electric vehicles and what have you, is such an apparent greenie that he was recently derogatorily referred to as a “husky hugger” by one columnist.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in