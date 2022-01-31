Inside Business
Forget EU red tape – No 10 is perfectly capable of creating its own
The Treasury’s new wine duty is not enough to make up for the billions UK trade has lost since bowing out of the EU. The new restrictions it will come with is enough to render it all pointless, writes James Moore
Businesses! Is the lingering effect of the pandemic getting you down? Are you tearing your hair out over the hundreds of forms you have to fill in each time you try to fulfil an order for a customer across the English Channel ? Well cheer up!
Big dog BoJo is going to slash the £1bn worth of EU red tape he claims is still on the UK statute books. And he’s going to get it done really, really quickly!
I do sometimes wonder if the prime minister carries an EpiPen to help him deal with his fact allergy, and if Carrie had to use it on him when the Office for Budgetary Responsibility released its trade data in October.
