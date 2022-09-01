One does rather wonder what Jacob Rees-Mogg’s partners at Somerset Capital Management, the City hedge fund that decided it quite fancied the weather in Dublin when Brexit was landed upon us (although the move had nothing to do with the withdrawal from the EU), have made of his words around what he dubbed the “festival of Brexit”.

Oopsie…

The problem facing Martin Green, the poor man tasked with running the thing, is that the name stuck. The event was thus politicised, and this has been cited as a major reason for the (dismal) relative failure of “Unboxed” – which was supposed to show off the best of Britain to the world – to attract visitors.