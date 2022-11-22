Jump to content

Inside Business

The UK’s above only Russia in the OECD’s economic league table – thanks Brexit!

Russia has had sanctions imposed upon it as a result of its war in Ukraine. Britain imposed them upon itself, argues James Moore

Tuesday 22 November 2022 18:27
Comments
<p>The UK ecomomy sinking, says the OECD</p>

The UK ecomomy sinking, says the OECD

(Alamy/PA)

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has released its predictions for the next couple of years in the 38-country economic premier league. If you’re interested in a punt, you’d best avoid the UK. The rich-country club thinks this country will be competing with Russia for the wooden spoon.

That’s right, Russia, which is busy invading Ukraine and is subject to unprecedented international sanctions as a result. Its economy is being sustained through flogging discount hydrocarbons to whomever it can find to buy them. Regrettably, there remains a lively market for fossil fuels.

Russia’s war means the world is coping with a “massive energy price shock”.

Comments

