The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has released its predictions for the next couple of years in the 38-country economic premier league. If you’re interested in a punt, you’d best avoid the UK. The rich-country club thinks this country will be competing with Russia for the wooden spoon.

That’s right, Russia, which is busy invading Ukraine and is subject to unprecedented international sanctions as a result. Its economy is being sustained through flogging discount hydrocarbons to whomever it can find to buy them. Regrettably, there remains a lively market for fossil fuels.

Russia’s war means the world is coping with a “massive energy price shock”.