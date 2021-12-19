It is fairly commonplace these days for companies to have directors charged, among other things, with overseeing “workforce engagement”.

Asking an existing, non executive member of the board to pretend to care about this was the easiest, and least radical option offered up when the former prime minister Theresa May decided to give employees a voice in the boardroom but stopped short of giving the reforms any teeth. So it was naturally the one they cleaved to.

For the record, the others were: set up an employee consultative council (clunky); create a worker director (no, the horror!); or explain why you should be allowed to ignore the rules. Doing the latter creates unnecessary fuss given that option one always looked like a cop out. So it has proved.