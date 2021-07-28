How Caldera aims to drive an economic boom with the UK’s renewable energy

Since time immemorial, the British weather has been a cruel joke – the wind, the rain, the general but reliable misery of it all.

But could it be, in a world determined (at last) to eradicate carbon from energy production, that the source of misery for so many generations could actually drive an economic boom – one that could rival that of North Sea oil in the 70s and 80s?

That’s the view of James Macnaghten, CEO of Caldera, one of a number of companies seeking to tackle the “net zero emissions by 2050” conundrum facing the UK.