The Start-Up
How Caldera aims to drive an economic boom with the UK’s renewable energy
What if the UK turned its miserable weather into a benefit? That’s exactly what Caldera are trying to do with their alternative to the heat pump, writes Martin Friel
Since time immemorial, the British weather has been a cruel joke – the wind, the rain, the general but reliable misery of it all.
But could it be, in a world determined (at last) to eradicate carbon from energy production, that the source of misery for so many generations could actually drive an economic boom – one that could rival that of North Sea oil in the 70s and 80s?
That’s the view of James Macnaghten, CEO of Caldera, one of a number of companies seeking to tackle the “net zero emissions by 2050” conundrum facing the UK.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies