Totem is making sure work, and our relationship to it, changes forever

We are told the way we work has likely changed forever. But the truth is, nobody really knows if that’s true or whether we will gradually slip back into old habits.

But while we wait to see how it all plays out, Marcus Thornley, founder of a business culture app called Totem, is already working away to ensure that work, and our engagement with it, changes forever.

“We need to ask what work really means. We inherited the current model from our parents, but we’ve never really questioned the format,” says Thornley.