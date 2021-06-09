The Start-up

Totem is making sure work, and our relationship to it, changes forever

Totem is similar to Slack or Teams but focuses on building culture instead of communication, writes Martin Friel

Wednesday 09 June 2021
<p>Since Marcus Thornley launched the app in 2016, it has worked with John Lewis and Tottenham Hotspur</p>

(Totem)

We are told the way we work has likely changed forever. But the truth is, nobody really knows if that’s true or whether we will gradually slip back into old habits.

But while we wait to see how it all plays out, Marcus Thornley, founder of a business culture app called Totem, is already working away to ensure that work, and our engagement with it, changes forever.

“We need to ask what work really means. We inherited the current model from our parents, but we’ve never really questioned the format,” says Thornley.

