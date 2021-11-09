Climate is changing behaviour – and business must react

Anyone who has tried to give up smoking, cut down on alcohol or take up more exercise will know how hard it is to embrace new habits that are painful in the short-term but offer huge long-term benefits.

Negotiators at the Cop26 climate conference are starting to make a series of opaque commitments to cut emissions. Ultimately it will fall to corporates to fulfil these promises, and households to pay the bill whether through higher taxes, reduced choice, or one-off costs for a new car or boiler.

Luckily there are some lessons on behaviour to be drawn from a recent episode when governmental reaction to a major crisis led to significant changes in behaviour: the Covid-19 pandemic.