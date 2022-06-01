How ClimateView is helping cities transform their climate planning

There’s light within the dark clouds on the horizon, according to Sweden’s Tomer Shalit, founder and CPO of climate action technology company ClimateView.

In February 2021, Shalit – with co-founders Jeff Goens (CEO) and Einar Bodström (CGO) – launched the ClimateOS platform, a sophisticated tool that helps cities transform climate planning into tangible progress on the ground (and in the air). In September, they secured ten million euros in venture capital funding, enabling them to forge partnerships with Britain’s Carbon Disclosure Project and Microsoft.

The company was created in 2018 and now has around 60 employees split evenly across product development and sales. ClimateOS is used by over 100 cities the world over, with Newcastle and Nottingham among the early adopters.