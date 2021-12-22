CMA wraps up Christmas present for Taylor Wimpey leaseholders

Most of us look set for another grim Covid Christmas but lo, a star has, at least, started shining for the owners of leasehold properties. It comes courtesy of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Bet you never expected to read that.

But ’tis true. The star’s light is even shining on some gold for those who bought them from Taylor Wimpey.

The regulator and the house builder have just signed a deal that draws a line under the company’s involvement in the long-running leasehold property scandal.