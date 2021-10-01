Anything but Brexit? How about ‘all about Brexit’?

Get ready. The Tory conference this week will heap blame on ABB, Anything But Brexit, for the country’s current predicament.

There are shortages worldwide, we will be assured. Our EU neighbours are also suffering from a lack of lorry drivers and broken supply lines. They too are feeling the ravages of Covid-19 and long-term problems regarding a lack of workers.

Not according to my chum near Nantes who sent me a picture of groaning supermarket shelves. The same, says a pal living in the countryside further down the coast, outside Bordeaux – her shops are stocked to the heavens and there are no queues at garages.