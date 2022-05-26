Analysis
Cost of living: What new support has Rishi Sunak announced and what does it mean for your finances?
All households to receive £400 grant, with additional support for people with disabilities, on low incomes, and pensioners, writes Ben Chapman
The chancellor unveiled a £15bn pound package of financial help on Thursday including hundreds of pounds off energy bills to help people thorugh a deepening cost-of-living crisis.
The level of support on offer had to be balanced against concerns that injecting too much money into the the economy risked pushing prices rises even higher.
The support was "siginicant", as well as "timely, temporary and targeted", the chancellor said. But is he right? What has been announced and what does it mean for you?
