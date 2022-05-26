✕ Close Sunday Times Rich List: Rishi Sunak and wife join elite with £730m fortune

Rishi Sunak has been urged to provide “real action” to ease the cost of living crisis, as he prepares to announce fresh support potentially funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas firms’ profits.

Labour’s Lisa Nandy warned measures must be targeted to help struggling households and suggested the chancellor’s announcement on Thursday could in part be intended to “distract” from Sue Gray’s Partygate report.

But government minister Steve Barclay insisted the move was in response to a warning from Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley that the energy price cap will increase by a further £830 to £2,800 in October.

Mr Sunak is expected to ditch the previously announced £200 loan on energy bills and replace it with a grant of up to £400 which will not have to be paid back. Other measures discussed as part of a possible package worth up to £10bn include a further increase to the warm homes discount, increases in the winter fuel allowance, and cuts to council tax or VAT.