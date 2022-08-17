Cost of living - live: UK inflation hits 40-year high as food prices soar
Inflation rate of 10.1 per cent puts further strain on households across UK
The UK rate of inflation has hit 10.1 per cent, the highest level in 40 years.
The increase was largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes, the Office for National Statistics said.
It is the biggest jump in the cost of living since 1982, when Consumer Prices Index reached 10.4 per cent, according to ONS estimates.
It is also a massive jump from the 9.4 per cent inflation in June.
Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have faced calls to take urgent action to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis, even as No 10 ruled out any co-ordination between Boris Johnson and his two would-be successors for immediate solutions.
Mr Sunak’s campaign hit out at his rival on Tuesday, urging her to “come clean” on her cost-of-living plan. Meanwhile, Ms Truss has reiterated her plan to cut taxes for households and said she will reject “sticking plaster” approaches.
Which items drove the inflation increase?
According to ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner rising prices of a wide range of food products drove inflation to its decades high 10,1 per cent.
“A wide range of price rises drove inflation up again this month,” Mr Fitzner said.
“Food prices rose notably, particularly bakery products, dairy, meat and vegetables, which was also reflected in higher takeaway prices.
“Price rises in other staple items, such as pet food, toilet rolls, toothbrushes and deodorants also pushed up inflation in July.
“Driven by higher demand, the price for package holidays rose, after falling at the same time last year, while air fares also increased.
“The cost of both raw materials and goods leaving factories continued to rise, driven by the price of metals and food respectively.”
