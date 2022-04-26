Casting around for something resembling a policy to address the cost of living crisis, Boris Johnson’s government has decided to try and find “non-fiscal” means of easing the pain for households.

Turning to my crystal ball, I see an expensive and patronising ad campaign.

Did you know you can claim X and Y and Z? Go to the government’s website where you’ll find a complicated and confusing form to fill in, with various threatening looking warnings that are designed to deter fraudsters but are more likely to put off the rest of us for fear we’ll get something wrong.