There are three things the Tory leadership contenders are desperately avoiding talking about: The cost living crisis, NHS waiting times and Covid-19.

Let’s talk about the latter. Covid is currently behaving like a Doctor Who villain in that it almost feels as if it is governed by a collective intelligence, one which is taking politicians’ attempts to shove it into the corner as a personal affront.

Omicron has been busily refining its spikes and evolving new sub variants that improve upon the original’s ability to infect and re-infect the unfortunate hosts (us).