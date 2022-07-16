Inside Business
The Tories not talking about Covid could seriously damage Britain’s shaky economy
As infections rise, workers must be told to stay home when they’re sick ahead of the autumn ‘flu season and sick pay must be available to claim on day one, argues James Moore
There are three things the Tory leadership contenders are desperately avoiding talking about: The cost living crisis, NHS waiting times and Covid-19.
Let’s talk about the latter. Covid is currently behaving like a Doctor Who villain in that it almost feels as if it is governed by a collective intelligence, one which is taking politicians’ attempts to shove it into the corner as a personal affront.
Omicron has been busily refining its spikes and evolving new sub variants that improve upon the original’s ability to infect and re-infect the unfortunate hosts (us).
