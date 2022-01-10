Employers need a new approach to staff sickness in a post-Covid world

So, we’re moving towards “living with the virus”. Over the weekend, Dr Clive Dix, the former chair of the UK’s vaccine task force, called for a rethink of the UK’s Covid strategy and for the adoption of a “new normality”. In it, Covid would be treated like flu and other endemic viruses.

There were also reports circulating about the end of free testing and, while they were swiftly denied, that story has done the rounds before, with the Treasury’s fingerprints easy enough to see. The government, meanwhile, confirmed it is considering cutting the self-isolation period from seven to five days to ease pressure on the NHS and schools.

Tory backbenchers are clamouring for an end to even the limited plan B restrictions in England. There is much talk of finding “a way out” of this because the economy is also sickening again, having already been smashed in the face by the their beloved Brexit.