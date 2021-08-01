Employers have to put vaccinated and vulnerable workers first

When it comes to vaccination, persuasion is clearly better than compulsion.

There are real-world examples of where it has proved to be highly effective too. I’ve talked to Unison about the efforts it has been making. Peer to peer persuasion has worked well in the NHS.

A recent BBC Panorama programme assembled a panel of people nervous about Covid vaccines and then exposed them to a widely circulated piece of disinformation – a video peppered with toxic lies. It was frighteningly effective with some. However, the programme then put them in front of an epidemiologist who gave them the truth. The scenes of previously doubtful panel members getting their shots as the programme ended were heartening.