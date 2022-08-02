Soaring costs take bite out of Domino’s profits but Greggs savours rise in sales of cheaper treats
‘It is tough out there for our customers’
Soaring prices and squeezed households budgets have led to a slump in half-year profits at Domino’s Pizza – but a jump in sales for value bakery chain Greggs.
The UK pizza chain reported a 16.3 per cent drop in underlying pre-tax profits to £50.9m for the six months to 26 June after taking a hit from soaring costs despite raising prices for franchisees and introducing a delivery fee.
The company is banking on a boost from the football World Cup at the end of the year.
