Earth Day 2022: 5 sites that take the legwork out of greening your money

Half our personal carbon footprint comes from our financial affairs. These names can help you slash yours, says Kate Hughes

Tuesday 19 April 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Groups such as Extinction Rebellion have put pressure on financial institutions </p>

Groups such as Extinction Rebellion have put pressure on financial institutions

(AFP via Getty)

Let’s be honest. We all want to be more green but unravelling, examining and rebuilding our money matters is time-consuming and complicated.

But it’s well worth persevering in the drive to do better, for our planet, for our health and, these days, for our wealth too. This week, data from retail consultancy and platform Supply Pilot reported that adopting sustainable practices now account for 20 per cent of a business’s financial results.

With half the average individual’s carbon footprint coming directly or indirectly from the financial products they engage with – from bank accounts and insurance, to pensions and investments – a deep dive into the actions of some of the UK’s biggest financial names could have a real impact.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in