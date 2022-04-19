Earth Day 2022: 5 sites that take the legwork out of greening your money

Let’s be honest. We all want to be more green but unravelling, examining and rebuilding our money matters is time-consuming and complicated.

But it’s well worth persevering in the drive to do better, for our planet, for our health and, these days, for our wealth too. This week, data from retail consultancy and platform Supply Pilot reported that adopting sustainable practices now account for 20 per cent of a business’s financial results.

With half the average individual’s carbon footprint coming directly or indirectly from the financial products they engage with – from bank accounts and insurance, to pensions and investments – a deep dive into the actions of some of the UK’s biggest financial names could have a real impact.