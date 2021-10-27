How Electric Gamebox turns your body into the joystick

Not long ago, a woman came up to Will Dean in King’s Road, Chelsea, and said: “Are you that famous entrepreneur?” Dean, known as the founder of Tough Mudder, replied that he was. She looked at him askance: “You don’t sound like the guy who makes the space rockets!”

Dean cheerfully admits – despite a passing resemblance – to not being Elon Musk. On the other hand, you are less likely to find yourself in a SpaceX than in an Electric Gamebox, which he does make.

Tough Mudder, which – for anyone who hasn’t tried it – is like a park run, except longer, tougher and a lot lot muddier. I’m not surprised to learn that he was brought up near Sherwood Forest. “My parents wouldn’t let me play Nintendo,” he says. “We were always out riding bikes and climbing trees.”