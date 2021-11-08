Ready for the great Tesla selloff? It’s apparently coming. Elon Musk has tweeted as much.

We’ll get into that in a moment, but first the background: Never one to miss an opportunity to draw attention to himself, the tycoon waded into the debate about how to tax the world’s billionaires by launching a Twitter poll among his 62.5m followers which asked them whether he should sell a sizeable chunk (10 per cent) of his car maker’s shares.

This would realise a sizeable capital gain for Musk which he would, in theory, be required to pay a sizeable amount of tax on.