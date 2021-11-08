Elon Musk asked Twitter to decide on his tax bill. An outrage? Sure. But ask yourself who’s really at fault

Musk asked his followers whether he should sell a chunk of his shares and pay tax on the proceeds. They said yes and he appears to have confirmed it will go ahead. A Democratic senator has called the affair outrageous, but it is the inaction of lawmakers that let it happen

James Moore
Chief Business Commentator
Monday 08 November 2021 21:30
<p>Tesla founder Elon Musk asked Twitter whether he should sell 10 per cent of his shares and pay tax on the gains </p>

Ready for the great Tesla selloff? It’s apparently coming. Elon Musk has tweeted as much.

We’ll get into that in a moment, but first the background: Never one to miss an opportunity to draw attention to himself, the tycoon waded into the debate about how to tax the world’s billionaires by launching a Twitter poll among his 62.5m followers which asked them whether he should sell a sizeable chunk (10 per cent) of his car maker’s shares.

This would realise a sizeable capital gain for Musk which he would, in theory, be required to pay a sizeable amount of tax on.

