P&O scandal underlines need for an employment bill in Queen’s speech

Will we be talking about an employment bill this week? I wouldn’t hold your breath. Waiting for this long-promised piece of legislation has been like waiting for a cold day in Death Valley in the middle of the climate crisis.

There has been plenty of talk about it, there is wide agreement on the need for it, we’ve heard numerous debates about what should be in in. It has also repeatedly been promised. But when it comes time for the Queen’s speech to be delivered, it looks set to be omitted from the text. Again.

The proposed bill has become parliament’s will-o’-the-wisp. Even after the P&O Ferries debacle.