Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

One in four energy vouchers goes unused – but ministers call it a success

Payment help hasn’t reached many of Britain’s neediest households, writes James Moore

Monday 20 February 2023 19:36
Comments
<p>Those who pay for energy through a prepayment meter have to redeem vouchers and take-up was low in previous months</p>

Those who pay for energy through a prepayment meter have to redeem vouchers and take-up was low in previous months

(PA)

Someone in Grant Shapps’s department has clearly discovered how to create an analogue of Soma, the fictional happiness drug in Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.

True, they are paid to portray the newly created Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (ESNZ) in a positive light – but the way the latest figures on the take-up of energy support vouchers was presented must have required some form of intervention. The spin is so intense, it’s a wonder half the department didn’t fall over before the release was signed off.

The vouchers are the means by which help worth £400 is being supplied to those with prepayment meters; these households tend to be in markedly worse financial health than those who pay their bills by direct debit. Their help is provided at source.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in