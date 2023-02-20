One in four energy vouchers goes unused – but ministers call it a success

Someone in Grant Shapps’s department has clearly discovered how to create an analogue of Soma, the fictional happiness drug in Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.

True, they are paid to portray the newly created Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (ESNZ) in a positive light – but the way the latest figures on the take-up of energy support vouchers was presented must have required some form of intervention. The spin is so intense, it’s a wonder half the department didn’t fall over before the release was signed off.

The vouchers are the means by which help worth £400 is being supplied to those with prepayment meters; these households tend to be in markedly worse financial health than those who pay their bills by direct debit. Their help is provided at source.