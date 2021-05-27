Unfair evictions cost councils £161m a year, research finds

E

nding unfair evictions could reduce homelessness by 9 per cent and save councils £161m per year, according to a report which calls for a ban on “no-fault” evictions.

Analysis of government figures by campaign group Generation Rent showed that Since April 2018, 68,430 households have faced homelessness after their landlord evicted them to sell or re-let the property or in retaliation for a complaint.

In 2019-20, there were an average of 88,533 households in temporary accommodation, costing councils a total of £1.2bn.