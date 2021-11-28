Watch out fraudsters, scam artists and shiny suited pension thieves. Britain’s financial cops have put in for some shooters and the chief super’s granted their request. The Money Sweeney is hitting the streets!

OK, OK, that’s not quite how the Financial Conduct Authority’s press release puts it. After going through a hundred sets of hyper-cautious eyes before sign-off, the headline read: “FCA reforms decision-making to tackle consumer harm.”

You at the back, stifle that yawn!