As food shopping bills soar - Morrisons is also feeling the squeeze

Is it time to worry about Morrisons?

The grocer recently picked up some nice headlines by announcing plans to cut the price of meals in its cafes. But that can’t disguise is the fact its other prices - the day to day ones that count - are higher than those of its main rivals.

The most recent survey of 48 staples by Which? put Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s in a bunch, with the price of their respective baskets ranging from £84.98 to £86.36. Morrisons, however, was an outlier among the traditional “big four” at £92.72, much closer to Ocado (£93.99) than to its peers.