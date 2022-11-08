Jump to content

Inside Business

As food shopping bills soar - Morrisons is also feeling the squeeze

Pricing surveys show the retailer surrendering both sales and market share, writes James Moore

Tuesday 08 November 2022 16:09
<p>Morrisions, like Asda, was the subect of a private equity takeover last year (Mikael Buck/PA)</p>

Is it time to worry about Morrisons?

The grocer recently picked up some nice headlines by announcing plans to cut the price of meals in its cafes. But that can’t disguise is the fact its other prices - the day to day ones that count - are higher than those of its main rivals.

The most recent survey of 48 staples by Which? put Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s in a bunch, with the price of their respective baskets ranging from £84.98 to £86.36. Morrisons, however, was an outlier among the traditional “big four” at £92.72, much closer to Ocado (£93.99) than to its peers.

