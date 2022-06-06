Inside Business
Ministers are as much to blame as airlines for travel chaos
Better pay and conditions mean higher costs and higher prices for travellers but it also ought to mean a better service, says James Moore
Going abroad this year? Best of British luck to you. If you’re flying, you’re going to need it.
Cancelled flights and chaos at airports cast a dark pall over the platinum jubilee extended weekend, in fact over the whole of the half-term holiday week, for those who sought to escape.
There have been stories of mad dashes by road and rail so that children could get back in time for exams. Having missed return flights, through no fault of their own, some are now going to miss the boat at school and that is simply unconscionable.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies