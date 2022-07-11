Jump to content
High street sales falling at rate ‘not seen since depths of pandemic’

Platinum Jubilee not enough to beat ‘substantial slowdown in consumer spending’

Alastair Jamieson
Tuesday 12 July 2022 00:01
<p>Retailers need government help, says British Retail Consortium </p>

Retailers need government help, says British Retail Consortium

(EPA)

Shop sales are falling at a rate “not seen since the depths of the pandemic” as rising costs mean households put the squeeze on spending, official figures show.

Total sales decreased by 1 per cent in June, compared to an increase of 10.4 per cent in June last year, according to the BRC-KPMG monitor. Like-for-like sales decreased 1.3 per cent compared to June 2021.

Over the three months to June, total food sales increased 2.2 per cent while non-food decreased by 3.3 per cent as households prioritise essentials.

