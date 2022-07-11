High street sales falling at rate ‘not seen since depths of pandemic’

Shop sales are falling at a rate “not seen since the depths of the pandemic” as rising costs mean households put the squeeze on spending, official figures show.

Total sales decreased by 1 per cent in June, compared to an increase of 10.4 per cent in June last year, according to the BRC-KPMG monitor. Like-for-like sales decreased 1.3 per cent compared to June 2021.

Over the three months to June, total food sales increased 2.2 per cent while non-food decreased by 3.3 per cent as households prioritise essentials.