HSBC is looking rosy – but ‘politic risks’ won’t go away any time soon

HSBC’s results were, said the analysts, “a mixed bag” – but can we please just bin that phrase? It’s a mixed bag every time one of these sprawling global mega-banks reports. They’re financial behemoths, made up of a dizzying array of constituent parts some of which inevitably work better than others.

As such, you can nearly always find a reason to reach for a stiff whisky when they report. But you can usually just as easily find an excuse to pop the cork on the fizz, if you’re of the glass half full persuasion.

This time, the bank’s reporting showed the impact of China’s zero Covid-19 strategy in Hong Kong – where it makes a third of its profits and where Omicron is attempting to do its worse. There was also the small matter of a surge in defaults hailing from the country’s shaky real estate sector. More fodder for the doomsayers came courtesy of the share buyback, which wasn’t as big as had been hoped.