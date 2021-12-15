Inside business
Slothful progress as HSBC announces coal phase-out and money managers’ climate voting records revealed
It’s better than nothing but, just as with governments at Cop26, the corporate sector and the investors that fuel it need to move faster, writes James Moore
With omicron doing its damnedest to muck everything up, a shot of something that looks like vaguely good news is very much to be welcomed. An unlikely source – HSBC – has popped up with something vaguely like that.
The giga-bank, the biggest broker to corporate Asia, has told its clients they must come up with plans to exit coal by 2023 if they want to carry on doing business with it.
HSBC says it will “decline new financing, refinancing or advisory services to any thermal coal related client that fails to show a credible transition plan within an acceptable time- frame”.
