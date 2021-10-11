It’s a classic Westminster story. Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says during a TV interview that he’s having meetings with the Treasury about the energy crisis. Oh no he’s not, says the Treasury, as he has barely gone off-camera. Oh yes he is, says the prime minister’s spokesperson.

Who cares, say the people running Britain’s energy-intensive industries – people who are staring down the barrels of a pair of shotguns labelled “shutdown” and “bankruptcy”.

You can understand why the media is in such a froth about who met whom, or who didn’t meet whom; when it happened, if it happened; and the warring cabinet.