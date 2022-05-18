We’re doing what we can to help people but, see, it’s really, really hard.”

That is my precis of the Tory line on inflation – which hit a 40-year high of 9 per cent in the year to April - and the cost of living crisis stemming from it.

You won’t see anything quite like my quote from any government spin doctor, not least because the “really, really hard” bit is clearly mockery on my part. But mockery seems the appropriate response because the government line is mendacious.