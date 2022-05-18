There is plenty Rishi Sunak and the government should be doing to help protect people from inflation

Prices rose at 9 per cent in the year to April but that was actually 11 per cent for the poorest Britons. A windfall tax on energy companies could dramtically ease the crisis for them, argues James Moore

Wednesday 18 May 2022 15:36
Comments
<p>At an all time high: but the crisis facing Britain’s poor is fixable </p>

At an all time high: but the crisis facing Britain’s poor is fixable

(PA Wire)

We’re doing what we can to help people but, see, it’s really, really hard.”

That is my precis of the Tory line on inflation – which hit a 40-year high of 9 per cent in the year to April - and the cost of living crisis stemming from it.

You won’t see anything quite like my quote from any government spin doctor, not least because the “really, really hard” bit is clearly mockery on my part. But mockery seems the appropriate response because the government line is mendacious.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in