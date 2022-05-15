Inside Business

IoD’s green corporation tax plan is an idea whose time has come

In practice it would take some working out but a carrot to incentivise reducing emissions is a fine idea. The obvious corollary is the stick of higher taxes for heavy carbon-emitters, writes James Moore

Sunday 15 May 2022 22:30
Comments
<p>The government has a stated commitment of getting Britain to net zero by 2050. So how do we get there? </p>

The government has a stated commitment of getting Britain to net zero by 2050. So how do we get there?

(Getty/The Independent)

It’s not unknown for the Institute of Directors (IoD) to come up with worthwhile proposals, but the business group’s latest is of sufficient worth to raise a question: why on earth hasn’t someone already thought of this?

The IoD’s big idea is tinged a fine shade of green: it is to introduce a lower rate of corporation tax for companies that achieve net zero, with the laudable aim of ensuring that the UK meets its national climate-change target by the 2050 deadline.

Getting to net zero – which has its flaws as a concept, but let’s run with it – will obviously require buy-in from the business community. The latter will have to do a considerable amount of work and, most likely, invest a considerable amount of money.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in