IoD’s green corporation tax plan is an idea whose time has come

It’s not unknown for the Institute of Directors (IoD) to come up with worthwhile proposals, but the business group’s latest is of sufficient worth to raise a question: why on earth hasn’t someone already thought of this?

The IoD’s big idea is tinged a fine shade of green: it is to introduce a lower rate of corporation tax for companies that achieve net zero, with the laudable aim of ensuring that the UK meets its national climate-change target by the 2050 deadline.

Getting to net zero – which has its flaws as a concept, but let’s run with it – will obviously require buy-in from the business community. The latter will have to do a considerable amount of work and, most likely, invest a considerable amount of money.