Last time around the surprise was that the Bank of England didn’t act. This time there were quite a few raised eyebrows when it became the first of the big central banks to impose a Covid rate hike.

The Omicron variant is starting to freeze the economy again, with significant numbers of Britons putting themselves into lockdown even as the government resists doing the same out of a greater fear of its own fractious backbenchers.

This made the decision to increase rates – to 0.25 per cent from 0.1 per cent – look a lot more finely balanced than it did prior to the new variant’s sudden emergence and shockingly rapid spread.