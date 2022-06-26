Can an overhauled JD keep its crown as ‘King of the streets’ in tough times?

The group, long dominated by Peter Cowgill, has been rocked repeatedly by scandal. But will a more conventional structure rob it of its edge?

James Moore
Chief Business Commentator
Sunday 26 June 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>JD Sports: still the ‘King of the streets’? </p>

JD Sports: still the ‘King of the streets’?

(PA)

JD Sports Fashion proclaimed itself “King of the streets” in its 2021 Christmas ad. The man who put it on that throne was a bluff, 69-year-old white guy.

Peter Cowgill could be the antithesis of cool. He is now out of a business, which last week promised to overhaul the quixotic structure he had put in place and bring itself more in line with what’s considered best practice in corporate Britain. Can it do that without throwing the baby’s new Nikes out with the bathwater?

Cowgill was the finance director at JD’s float in the 1990s, and has led the company since 2004, having been brought back into the business after it had started to wobble.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in