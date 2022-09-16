What will Truss’s government be like? We’re already starting to find out
Rushing to end the bankers’ bonus cap while household bills are soaring and trade unions are agitating for pay increases is politically tone deaf, writes Chris Blackhurst
Already, we’re forming a picture of what the Liz Truss government will be like. And it’s not pretty.
Within a matter of days, we’ve been told that the Online Safety Bill is to be watered down to appease the tech giants, planned restrictions on unhealthy foods will not go ahead so pleasing the sugar lobby, some measures to make us greener are unlikely to get the go-ahead, and the cap on bankers’ bonuses will be lifted. This, while ministerial appointments have yet to be announced and the country is in mourning following the death of the Queen.
It says much about priorities and who pulls the levers of influence in the Conservative Party and in her administration that these items should emerge at the top of the “to do” list. Big business, big money, is clearly getting its way.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies