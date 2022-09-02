The National Lottery may be one of the new PM’s trickiest issues

Forget basking in triumph. No sooner does the new government begin, than realpolitik kicks in.

One of the trickiest issues coming up fast is the National Lottery. It may seem absurd, talking about the jackpot draw and scratch cards in the context of war in Ukraine, cost of living, soaring fuel bills, immigration, the climate crisis, NHS pressures, strikes and myriad other major issues. But the Lottery matters to many people; it’s a vital source of funding for bodies that would struggle, especially now, in even more straitened times; and amid the doom and gloom, the game holds out hope, a bit of fun which, who knows, may just make them a multi-millionaire.

Those who supposed the future of the Lottery was decided back in March, when the 10-year operating licence was awarded to Allwyn Entertainment, deposing the incumbent Camelot, may want to think again.