Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The National Lottery may be one of the new PM’s trickiest issues

It might not seem a big problem in a world of soaring fuel bills, the climate crisis and NHS pressures, but this vital source of funding is under threat, writes Chris Blackhurst

Friday 02 September 2022 21:40
Comments
<p>The British institution is at the centre of an ownership row </p>

The British institution is at the centre of an ownership row

(Getty)

Forget basking in triumph. No sooner does the new government begin, than realpolitik kicks in.

One of the trickiest issues coming up fast is the National Lottery. It may seem absurd, talking about the jackpot draw and scratch cards in the context of war in Ukraine, cost of living, soaring fuel bills, immigration, the climate crisis, NHS pressures, strikes and myriad other major issues. But the Lottery matters to many people; it’s a vital source of funding for bodies that would struggle, especially now, in even more straitened times; and amid the doom and gloom, the game holds out hope, a bit of fun which, who knows, may just make them a multi-millionaire.

Those who supposed the future of the Lottery was decided back in March, when the 10-year operating licence was awarded to Allwyn Entertainment, deposing the incumbent Camelot, may want to think again.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in