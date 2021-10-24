Is there any point of an ‘ethical’ insurance syndicate?

Now more than ever, businesses are paying attention to how they are perceived in terms of their ESG (environmental, social, governance) record.

Gone are the days when it was enough to put a picture of a smiley wheelchair user in the annual report (as happened to a friend of mine) and count the job as done. Investors are increasingly raising the issue and large parts of the public feel that it matters too.

Now a Lloyd’s of London insurer has launched a syndicate especially for client companies which score highly in ESG terms. A sign that it has come of age?