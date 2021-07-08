Inside Business

Strike action inevitable as Britain’s bosses fail to understand implications of national labour shortages

The GMB is balloting members at Yodel and there may be more on the way unless executives wake up to the fact that shortages have handed the workers an unaccustomed degree of leverage, writes James Moore

Thursday 08 July 2021 21:30
<p>Yodel has been told to expect a strike ballot by the GMB as labour shortages bite</p>

(Loop/Universal Images Group/Getty)

One thing that never ceases to amaze me when writing about business is the capacity of executives to shoot themselves in the foot.

Britain currently faces a national lorry driver shortage as a result of the government’s fondness for shooting the country in the foot, this time courtesy of its hostility towards the EU drivers that used to help keep our supermarket shelves full, parcels delivered and the economy moving.

The hostile environment created for EU citizens living and/or working here has seen thousands of them departing for friendlier climes.

