Why LV’s statement in support of Bain Capital takeover doesn’t add up

LV=, the customer owned insurer, seems to have woken up to the fact that it may have a problem with convincing its customers to sell up to a private equity firm, Bain Capital, for 100 quid a pop.

As such, it has issued the snappily titled “Further Detail On the 2020 Strategic Review & How the Proposed Bain Capital Transaction Was Carefully Compared To Other Options”. Try saying that twice at speed.

The first, and most obvious, question for LV is why only now?