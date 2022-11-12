Jump to content

Made.com goes into administration with nearly 400 jobs lost at online furniture firm

Next has bought the struggling brand, which launched on the London Stock Exchange less than two years ago

Sam Rkaina
Wednesday 09 November 2022 10:19
Comments
Purchases worth thousands of pounds are still outstanding from the online furniture firm (Yui Mok/PA)

Next has bought the brand of furniture seller Made.com after the business filed for administration on Tuesday.

Made, which employs around 600 people, said it will sell its brand, websites and intellectual property to the clothes retailer.

Administrators for Made from advisory firm PwC said the deal will result in 320 redundancies.

