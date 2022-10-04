Jump to content

So much for the property-owning democracy: buyers face problems wherever they look

The number of products on the market has just started to tick up but the average price has soared in the wake of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget, writes James Moore

Tuesday 04 October 2022 21:30
Browsing the estate agent's window: but getting a mortgage now poses real challenges

Browsing the estate agent’s window: but getting a mortgage now poses real challenges

(PA)

The mortgage market is starting to come back to life. More or less. Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget resulted in a mass exodus of home loan products.

Moneyfacts, perhaps the best source of market information, recorded 3,961 mortgage products on the day of the mini-Budget, a Friday. Between the following Tuesday and Wednesday, a record 935 were withdrawn overnight. More followed over subsequent days. The market hit a nadir of 2,258 at the end of last week.

The number had recovered to 2,358 at the time of writing, which might be seen as a good sign until one considers the way in which prices have developed. Those mortgages are now much more expensive.

