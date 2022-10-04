So much for the property-owning democracy: buyers face problems wherever they look

The mortgage market is starting to come back to life. More or less. Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget resulted in a mass exodus of home loan products.

Moneyfacts, perhaps the best source of market information, recorded 3,961 mortgage products on the day of the mini-Budget, a Friday. Between the following Tuesday and Wednesday, a record 935 were withdrawn overnight. More followed over subsequent days. The market hit a nadir of 2,258 at the end of last week.

The number had recovered to 2,358 at the time of writing, which might be seen as a good sign until one considers the way in which prices have developed. Those mortgages are now much more expensive.