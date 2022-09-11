Why the Bank of England was wrong to suspend its interest rate decision

We’re all aware that the nation is officially in mourning and why. The political cut and thrust is on hold, and that makes sense. Postal workers have suspended their strike action, to their great credit – especially when you take into account the intense pressure they and their families are under, with inflation at more than 10 per cent.

But both of these are contentious situations, pitching one side against another. The meeting of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee to set interest rates, for the purposes of addressing that sky-high inflation rate, is quite different.

It is a function of governance, in which the UK’s economic situation is discussed by highly qualified people with reference to detailed reports and forecasts. A vote is then taken, and a decision is made and explained.