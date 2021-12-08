How MTG became the leading brand in e-sports

The traditional view of gamers is overweight, pasty-faced basement dwellers frantically blasting away with their cheese puff-stained fingers, powered by nothing more than endless cans of Monster.

But like all stereotypes, there’s no truth in this view. The reality is that gaming has long since emerged from the basement and gone mainstream.

The global gaming industry was estimated to be worth around $159bn (£120bn) in 2020, a 9.3 per cent increase on the previous year with projections suggesting that by 2025, it will be worth as much as $268bn.