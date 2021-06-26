For many of us, the Nespresso brand is part of our daily routines and its coffee pods need no introduction. Yet, while the company has enabled its customers to get high-quality coffee by simply pressing a button, Nespresso’s “bean to cup” journey is less straightforward.

As environmental concerns increasingly become top of mind for consumers, Guillaume Chesneau, Nespresso UK and Ireland managing director, argues that putting sustainability at the heart of business is now more important than ever before and Nespresso has a clear responsibility to drive the agenda.

“There’s not one business that can remain afloat and thrive without having a sustainability angle to it. Nespresso is, by far, the business that has thought me that because of their clear agenda,” Chesneau told The Independent.