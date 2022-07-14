Inside Business
The partnership between Netflix and Microsoft has left investors cold – here’s why
How long will it be before the streaming wars start to claim casualties? It’s looking closer, argues James Moore
Wall Street greeted the news that Netflix will partner with Microsoft, for a planned cheaper subscription package featuring adverts, with a big shrug.
The shares, which have lost two-thirds of their value during the last six months, drifted downwards after the market opened, an uncomfortably regular occurrence for the company these days.
Small wonder. Everyone’s adopting the ad-linked option.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies