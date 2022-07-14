Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Business

The partnership between Netflix and Microsoft has left investors cold – here’s why

How long will it be before the streaming wars start to claim casualties? It’s looking closer, argues James Moore

Thursday 14 July 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>‘Squid Game’ led the charge for Netflix at the Emmys but the streamer’s total was well short of HBO Max’s tally</p>

‘Squid Game’ led the charge for Netflix at the Emmys but the streamer’s total was well short of HBO Max’s tally

(Netflix)

Wall Street greeted the news that Netflix will partner with Microsoft, for a planned cheaper subscription package featuring adverts, with a big shrug.

The shares, which have lost two-thirds of their value during the last six months, drifted downwards after the market opened, an uncomfortably regular occurrence for the company these days.

Small wonder. Everyone’s adopting the ad-linked option.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in