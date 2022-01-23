How will Netflix respond to the horror movie of its latest results?

Horrific. Worrying. Intriguing.

You may have seen the three-word bullet points that appear if you leave your TV on the Netflix menu page and it starts to cycle through a screensaver-style rotation of the shows it thinks you might like.

The above selection describes the drama created by the company’s results at the end of last week. More than $50bn went up in smoke when trading in the group’s shares opened and it served up a home-produced horror movie.