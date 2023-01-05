Judging by the dire predictions that fell like snow in December, the pre-Christmas cold snap never thawed on planet retail. The freezing wind was supposed to chill January’s post-Christmas trading statements, too.

Except that it didn’t happen – at least, not in the case of the early movers. Next, B&M and Greggs instead delivered some new year treats. Up to a point.

The first of that trio, often seen as something of a bellwether, reported sales up 4.8 per cent against last year, £66m better than its previous guidance of a 2 per cent fall. The company added £20m to its full-year profit guidance and said it was clearing stock faster than expected in its sale.