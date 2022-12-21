Is there any hope for the economy in 2023?

As we reach the end of 2022, one of the questions many will have is: what are our financial prospects in the new year?

Having spent a year swimming through a swamp of gloomy economic numbers, it’s time to look on the bright side. So I’m going to try and set out the positive case here. A few reasons to be, if not cheerful, then at least less gloomy.

So let’s see if we can find a crocus or two in the economic snow. True, this is no easy exercise. A brief review of the last year will show why.