Is there any hope for the economy in 2023?
The next year will still be rough and the green shoots of possible recovery still have to fight their way through the snow. But they are there to be found, writes James Moore
As we reach the end of 2022, one of the questions many will have is: what are our financial prospects in the new year?
Having spent a year swimming through a swamp of gloomy economic numbers, it’s time to look on the bright side. So I’m going to try and set out the positive case here. A few reasons to be, if not cheerful, then at least less gloomy.
So let’s see if we can find a crocus or two in the economic snow. True, this is no easy exercise. A brief review of the last year will show why.
